Dallas fans boo MLS players who kneel for anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
If/when the Cowboys host fans in 2020 and if/when some players or coaches kneel during the anthem, there’s a good chance they’re going to hear it.

Dallas and Nashville met last night in Texas as the MLS restarted its regular season in local markets. Via the Associated Press, a “smattering of boos” emerged as both teams kneeled during the national anthem. The reaction prompted a response from Dallas defender Reggie Cannon.

“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me,” Cannon said after the game. “As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell. . . .

“We had someone chanting U.S.A., but they don’t understand what kneeling means. They don’t understand why we’re kneeling. They can’t see the reason. They think we’re the ignorant ones. It’s incredibly frustrating. I’m sorry to have this tone, but you have to call it for what it is. . . . It hurts me because I love our fans, I love this club, and I want to see the support that the league has given us, that everyone has given us, from our fans.”

Cannon said that the players had asked that the anthem not be played.

The situation relevant to the NFL for obvious reasons, because it’s the first major American sporting event involving both kneeling and fans in attendance since the killing of George Floyd. It also underscores the needle through which Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to cram a camel, using “grace” as the grease.

15 responses to “Dallas fans boo MLS players who kneel for anthem

  1. What did they expect. Everyone is going through hard times so he needs to stop whinning and man up. And it’s Texas. Texas has a huge Military population who have lost loved ones defending the flag and all that comes with it. Plus, Cannon asked for the anthem not be played?? Insane. When you disrespect the country as a whole, this is what is going to happen every game.

  3. Kneeling has nothing to do with the military. The national anthem is supposed to honor ALL Americans. When police murder people of color & nothing happens, people decided to protest bc ALL Americans are not being treated the same. It may also be time to start kneeling against corporations.

  4. “…We had someone chanting U.S.A., but they don’t understand what kneeling means. They don’t understand why we’re kneeling. They can’t see the reason. They think we’re the ignorant ones. It’s incredibly frustrating….”
    ———————

    Yep, but this is the world we live in. The narrative has been co-opted and twisted. A peaceful protest is now “disrespect for veterans” which simply isn’t the intent and never was.

    And everyone has their right to their say in the matter. That’s what free speech is. I support the players and their right to protest. They shouldn’t let the boos get to them. Part of choices is living with the results.

  5. This isn’t disrespecting the country. This is calling attention to Americans that have been disrespected for way too long. That flag stands for everything American, a key piece being the right to peacefully protest, which kneeling is. If you don’t see that, you’re part of the problem.

  6. Good. Contrary to popular belief, it is still possible for people to have a different opinion regarding an issue isn’t it ?

  7. “We had someone chanting U.S.A., but they don’t understand what kneeling means. They don’t understand why we’re kneeling. They can’t see the reason”

    Maybe you need to do a better job of communicating what exactly you are trying to accomplish.

  9. You want to kneel to call attention to your cause, Fine, do it at half time when you come back out of the tunnel.

    Do NOT do it during the National Anthem when you SHOULD be showing respect to YOUR flag and all the men and women who died to give you that right.

  12. Dallas fans fully support the First Amendment, just as long as your views mirror theirs. They’re still confused as to how it works.

  13. Wanna kneel during the national anthem then you will get boo’ed. If players can hate America then Americans can react

  15. —This isn’t disrespecting the country. This is calling attention to Americans that have been disrespected for way too long. That flag stands for everything American, a key piece being the right to peacefully protest, which kneeling is. If you don’t see that, you’re part of the problem.

    Well… Judging from the response the players received, They are going about it the wrong way and only alienating fellow Americans from the cause. Regardless how just the cause is. This behavior should not be allowed in Sports. There is currently enough awareness globally. What we need is action. And alienating fans from the sport is going to lead to the unemployment lines.. Especially for soccer

