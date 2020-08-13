Dion Dawkins after signing contract: It’s time to go earn it

Getty Images

Dion Dawkins has never made the Pro Bowl. He has played three seasons.

Nine different AFC offensive tackles made the Pro Bowl in that span.

Yet, the Bills made Dawkins the fifth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL and seventh-highest paid tackle, according to overthecap.com. He signed a four-year, $60 million extension Thursday, with $34 million guaranteed.

The Bills believe in him because he has never missed a game, starting 43 games, and he played like a top-tier tackle last season. Officials called him for holding three times, and he allowed 3.5 sacks last season, according to STATS, Inc.

Dawkins wants to prove the Bills right.

“It just means that it’s time to go earn it,” Dawkins said Thursday, via NFL Media. “It’s definitely time to go out there and earn every penny of it. It just gives me that much more respect, and it just shows the respect they had for myself that, listen, this is our franchise left tackle and Dion Dawkins is a piece that we can build around, and we can continue to win games with.”