Dolphins to wear jersey patch to honor Don Shula

Miami Dolphins

The most significant figure in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise will be honored throughout the team’s 2020 season.

The Dolphins have announced that the players will wear a jersey patch to commemorate Don Shula, legendary head coach who died earlier this year.

“Don Shula’s lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable,” team owner Stephen Ross said in a press release. “We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league’s history.”

The patch will feature Shula’s name along with 347, his all-time career victories.

It’s an appropriate tribute, but Shula’s shadow should extend far beyond a single season. Like the “GSH” initials that appear on the sleeves of the Bears jerseys and the “AL” sticker on Raiders helmets, Shula’s presence on the Miami uniform should be permanent.