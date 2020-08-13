Eagles activate Jordan Mailata

Getty Images

The Eagles no longer have any players on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, the last player on the list, was activated by the team today.

A 2018 seventh-round pick who grew up in Australia and never played football, Mailata is a raw athlete whom the Eagles hope can eventually develop into a solid offensive lineman. If he can contribute this year, it would be a big bonus to the Eagles’ offensive line, which has Andre Dillard taking over at left tackle and veteran Jason Peters coming back but moving to right guard.

NFL teams put players on the reserve/COVID-19 list when they have either tested positive or been exposed to someone with the virus. Allen Sills, the NFL’s top doctor, said yesterday he has been “pleasantly surprised” by how few players have tested positive.