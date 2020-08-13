Everson Griffen agrees to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

Getty Images

The Cowboys have added a component defensive lineman at a relative bargain price.

Kimberly Martin of ESPN.com reports that defensive end Everson Griffen’s one-year deal has a base value of $3 million, along with another $3 million in per-game roster bonuses.

It’s a far cry from the eight-figure salary he was due to earn in Minnesota this year. But if Griffen hadn’t exercised his right to opt out of the remaining three years of his contract, the Vikings either would have cut him or squeezed him to take a lot less.

The Vikings reportedly had made Griffen a recent offer to return to Minnesota. Coach Mike Zimmer recently had predicted that Griffen would return.

He now will, as a member of the Cowboys when Minnesota hosts Dallas in November.