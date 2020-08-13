Falcons cut C.J. Reavis

Getty Images

The Falcons cut safety C.J. Reavis, the team announced Thursday.

Reavis spent time with the Falcons in 2019, signing with their practice squad in November. He signed a futures contract after last season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jaguars after the 2018 draft. He played four games as a rookie.

Reavis made one tackle in 56 special teams snaps. He has never played a snap on defense in a regular-season game.

Reavis began his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to East Mississippi in 2015. He ended up at Marshall the following season.