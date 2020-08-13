George Kittle agrees to five-year, $75 million extension

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle dismissed a report on Wednesday that he’d come to agreement with the team on a contract extension, but signs pointed toward a deal getting done soon and word that it is complete arrived on Thursday.

NFL Media reports that Kittle and the 49ers have agreed on a five-year, $75 million extension. That marks a big jump in terms of average annual salary for a long-term deal over the contract that Austin Hooper signed with the Browns this offseason and would leave Kittle just outside the top 10 wide receivers in that category.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal includes an $18 million signing bonus.

Kittle was looking for something more than “tight end money” in his next deal and the numbers show that the 49ers agreed that his value to the offense put him in a different category.