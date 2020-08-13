Giants claim C.J. Board off waivers from Jaguars

Getty Images

The Giants claimed receiver C.J. Board off waivers from the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Jaguars waived Board on Wednesday.

Board entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Ravens.

He spent time with the Titans and Browns until catching on with the Jaguars, signing to their practice squad Dec. 10, 2018.

Board finally appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2019, making two receptions for 31 yards over four contests. He saw action on 36 offensive snaps and seven on special teams last season.

Board, 26, played collegiately at Tennessee-Chattanooga.