Gregg Williams: Jamal Adams departure “really doesn’t” change plans for safeties

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked about the team’s defensive losses last week and said that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams does a great job adapting to the talent that’s on hand.

Williams had his turn to talk to the media on Thursday and he didn’t make it sound like he plans to make a lot of changes because safety Jamal Adams is now playing for the Seahawks. Williams said the trade “really doesn’t” alter his plans all that much.

“We’ll do still the same patterns of things,” Williams said, via SNY. “We’ll still do a lot of the same exact things, but we’ll highlight the people will have here and, as you saw, what we did [Adams] had maybe his most productive year here.”

Williams quipped that Adams “may get bored” in Seattle because they historically haven’t asked their safeties to do the kinds of things that the Jets had Adams doing on his way to making first-team All-Pro last year. That prospect wasn’t enough to stop Adams from asking out this offseason, but Williams’ creativity may keep the Jets from missing him as much as some may fear they will in 2020.