Jaguars LB Quincy Williams to miss time with core muscle injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars have experienced a lot of upheaval on their defensive line recently and now they’re going to be down a linebacker for a while.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Quincy Williams is going to miss some time after suffering a core muscle injury.

Williams was a third-round pick last year and made starts in eight of the 11 games he played before landing on injured reserve after hurting his hand. He had 48 tackles and two tackles for loss in those appearances.

With Joe Schobert and K’Lavon Chaisson joining the team this year, Williams might not be in line for as many starts as he made during his rookie campaign. Dakota Allen will likely get bumped up the depth chart until he’s ready to return.