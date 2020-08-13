Jay Gruden: Jags offense “still in diapers right now”

Getty Images

Jay Gruden didn’t get on-field time with the Jaguars Offense this offseason and that left a lot of work for the team’s new offensive coordinator to do at training camp.

That work is underway, but Gruden made it clear on Wednesday that the effort remains in its infancy. He said it’s been a good thing that they’ve had “a lot of meetings, a lot of walkthroughs before actually practicing full speed” because there’s a lot for the team to do in a relatively short amount of time.

”We’re still in diapers right now,” Gruden said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ”We have a long way to go, but I’m excited about the guys. You’ve got to have guys willing to work. I feel like the mentality of this football team, and they don’t act like they know it all. They are willing to learn and do things the way we want to do things.”

Full speed work is set to begin next week when the Jaguars are permitted to put on full pads for the first time since Gruden was hired to run the offense. The faster that leads to ditching the diapers the better for a team that’s gone 11-21 the last two seasons.