Jets activate James Burgess from COVID-19 list

Linebacker James Burgess has rejoined the Jets’ active roster in time for the start of padded practices next week.

Burgess was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a week ago and the team announced he was activated on Thursday. Rookie defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Bryce Hall remain on the Jets’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

The linebacker signed a one-year deal to remain with the Jets early in the free agency period. He joined the team as a waiver claim from the Dolphins last May.

Burgess started all 10 games he played in 2019. He had 80 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a half-sack in those outings.