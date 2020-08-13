Jimmy Johnson will work for FOX from home during the pandemic

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a major impact on the coming NFL season, and that will include impacting NFL broadcasts.

The latest example: Jimmy Johnson revealed today that he’ll do his broadcasting work from home because of the pandemic.

“After much consideration, and with the full support of FOX Sports, I’ve decided not to travel to L.A. studio for FOX NFL SUNDAY for the time being due to the pandemic. I will still contribute to the broadcast and I can’t wait to talk football with my guys remotely,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The 77-year-old Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Cowboys and led the Dolphins to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as head coach in Miami. Johnson was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but his enshrinement has been delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.