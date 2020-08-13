Joe Judge doesn’t see adding a veteran corner as a priority

Getty Images

At one point in the offseason, the Giants expected to have Deandre Baker and Sam Beal joining James Bradberry at cornerback during the 2020 season.

That’s no longer in the cards. Beal has opted out of playing and they can’t count on having Baker as he’s on the Commissioner Exempt list while facing four armed robbery charges. The team was set to sign Ross Cockrell to bolster the cornerback group, but that deal fell through before it became official.

Bradberry is now joined by Grant Haley, Montre Hartage, Corey Ballentine and Darnay Holmes, which makes for a pretty inexperienced group at a pretty important position. Head coach Joe Judge downplayed the need for veteran help during a Wednesday media session, however.

“Our priority is just to develop the players we have on the roster and look for any talent available on the street,” Judge said. “I don’t care if it’s a first-year player or a 10th-year player. We’re looking for good players who can help build this program. To answer that question pretty direct, is it a priority to have a veteran? No, it’s not.”

Judge also said “the most important thing is developing the players on your roster” and that the team plans to cross train defensive backs to play multiple roles. Safety Jabrill Peppers is one of those players and Judge said “maybe there’s a game we have to use him in that kind of role” during the regular season.

One way or another, the Giants are going to have to find players to replace the ones who were originally ticketed for roles in the secondary.