Josh Jacobs looking for 60 catches this season

Getty Images

Josh Jacobs had an impressive rookie year for the Raiders in 2019 and he’s set his sights on doing even more during his second season with the team.

Jacobs caught 20 passes while racking up 1,150 rushing yards last year and he caught 48 passes over three seasons at Alabama, but he thinks he’s capable of making a much bigger impact as a receiver. Jacobs said he has a variety of things he’d like to improve about his game and growing as a receiver is among them.

He said his goal is to catch “at least 60 balls this year” and spent time this offseason working to prepare himself for that kind of production.

“I worked on a lot of things that receivers do,” Jacobs said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Not necessarily just running back routes, whether it’s getting off the line or how it’s stacked on top. I’ve been working on all the technical things that receivers do. I’m trying to implement that into my own style and bring what I can to the table.”

The Raiders drafted wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to go with the returning Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller. They also have Jalen Richard, who has 160 catches in four years, in the backfield, so the number of options at hand might limit the number of balls that can go Jacobs’ way.

Whatever the final stats, a more complete Jacobs will be a welcome addition to the Raiders Offense in 2020.