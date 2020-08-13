Kyler Murray adds muscle in offseason

Getty Images

The Cardinals still list Kyler Murray at 207 pounds, the same as he weighed when he arrived in Arizona. The 2019 No. 1 overall choice isn’t saying how much he weighs.

But he is bigger.

“We’re always in there hyping him up a little in the weight room because he knows he got a little swole and got a big chest,” receiver Christian Kirk said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Most quarterbacks aren’t too willing to go in there and bench and do biceps. But he’s all about it. He gets after it in the weight room.”

“Slight” was the word many in the NFL used for Murray’s build coming out of Oklahoma. He still stands only 5 foot 10, but he looks bigger.

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones said Murray has “bulked up.”

“I didn’t try to go in the weight room to put on weight,” Murray said. “I just think it’s the maturation of getting older, working out. It just happened. I didn’t go into the offseason saying I need to put on 10 pounds, or however many pounds I put on. That’ll always be who I am, I pride myself on working hard.”