Kyler Murray: Definitely possible to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year

Getty Images

The trade bringing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona has raised the expectations for the Cardinals Offense in 2020 and quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t downplaying the potential of the unit.

Murray was on a conference call with reporters on Thursday and he was asked about the possibility that Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk could all finish the season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Murray said that he believes that could happen.

“Oh, yeah for sure. I definitely think that’s possible,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Fitzgerald was part of the last offense with three 1,000-yard receivers with the Cardinals in 2008, so it’s not something that happens all that often. That hasn’t stopped Cowboys wideout from thinking along the same lines as Murray about what the 2020 season will bring.

The good news for the Cardinals is that if the addition of Hopkins and growth of Murray spur the offense to the level many have predicted, how the wealth is spread around probably won’t be at the forefront of anyone’s mind.