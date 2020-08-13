Patriots place Lamar Miller on physically unable to perform list

Getty Images

Running back Lamar Miller agreed to terms with the Patriots three days ago. He signed Thursday.

But Miller will begin his Patriots’ career on the active/physically unable to perform list, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. The Patriots can remove Miller from the list as soon as he passes a physical.

Miller, 29, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the 2019 preseason while still with the Texans.

Miller entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 2012. He has 5,864 rushing yards, putting him in the top 100 for all-time career yards.

In 2018, he gained 1,136 yards from scrimmage on 235 touches and scored six touchdowns. Miller made his first Pro Bowl that season.