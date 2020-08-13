Lions worked out C.J. Prosise

Getty Images

The Lions worked out free agent running back C.J. Prosise, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Prosise ended last season on injured reserve after breaking his arm in the Seahawks’ Week 16 loss to the Cardinals.

The Seahawks made Prosise a third-round choice in 2016, but injuries limited him to only 25 games and 657 all-purpose yards in four seasons.

Seattle signed Carlos Hyde in free agency to go with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas. Penny and Carson are returning from injuries.

Prosise, 26, rushed for 72 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown in nine games last season. He also caught 10 passes for 76 yards.