Logan Ryan says he’s similar to Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

We learned earlier this week that free agent Logan Ryan‘s agent is pitching his client as a safety rather than a cornerback to teams who might be interested in help for their secondary.

Ryan did the same during an appearance on NFL Network Thursday. Ryan acknowledged that he’s “a little bit of an outlier when it comes to corner or safety” while noting that the Titans used him in the kind of versatile role that other safeties have made their calling card in recent years.

“Look at the numbers — 100 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, the pass break-ups, the INTs. I just feel like that’s not really possible too much at just playing corner, so could a team move me around a lot? . . . I was a versatile player, a matchup guy, similar to a Tyrann Mathieu, maybe a Justin Simmons,” Ryan said. “I feel like that was more the position I was playing last year for Dean Pees, as opposed to a true traditional corner, so it’s hard to compare me to that.”

PFT noted in April that Ryan’s versatility might have been part of the reason why he didn’t land a contract early in free agency despite playing well for Tennessee last year. We’ll see if his push to be viewed as something other than a cornerback greases the skids the way he hopes it will.