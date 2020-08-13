P.J. Hall is signing with the Texans

Getty Images

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall‘s set to continue his playing career in Houston.

Hall’s agents announced on Thursday morning that their client is signing with the Texans. Hall visited with the team earlier in the week.

Landing with the Texans would end a bumpy stretch for Hall. The 2018 second-round pick was set to be released by the Raiders a little more than a week ago, but the Vikings swooped in to trade for him before the move became official. The trade merely delayed his release, however, as Hall failed his physical in Minnesota.

It appears that the Texans are more comfortable with Hall’s condition. He joins second-round pick Ross Blacklock as options on the interior of the defensive line.