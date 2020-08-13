Pete Carroll takes a few shots at Gregg Williams

Getty Images

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams suggested on Thursday that former Jets safety Jamal Adams may grow bored in Seattle, explaining that the Seahawks “don’t use their safety-type things and all the different complexities of maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, appearing on KJR in Seattle with Dave “Softy” Mahler, responded by saying of Williams: “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does.”

Separately asked to explain what Adams brings to the Seahawks as a pass rusher, Carroll said, “He’s not bringing Gregg Williams with him, that’s for sure.”

The full interview can be heard here. And the Seahawks and Jets can be seen on the same field in December.