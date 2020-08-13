Bills sign Dion Dawkins to four-year, $60 million extension

Getty Images

The deals keep coming around the NFL.

The Bills have reached agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension with left tackle Dion Dawkins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal ties Dawkins to the Bills through the 2024 season.

He was scheduled to make $985,441 in base salary this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Dawkins, 26, has played all 48 games, with 43 starts, in his three seasons since the Bills made him a second-round draft choice.

Last season, Dawkins had three holding penalties and allowed only 3.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc., in playing 95 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He still is looking for his first Pro Bowl.

The Bills reached agreement with coach Sean McDermott Wednesday on a contract extension. The Chiefs are closing in on an extension with tight end Travis Kelce, and the 49ers are close to an agreement with tight end George Kittle.

UPDATE 3:03 P.M. ET: The Bills have announced Dawkins signed a four-year contract extension.