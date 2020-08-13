Report: Minority partners are pressuring Daniel Snyder to sell Washington Football Team

Getty Images

Dysfunction always finds a way.

At a time when the Washington Football Team is trying its damnedest to turn the page on troubled times, trouble lingers for the franchise. According to the Wall Street Journal, the team’s minority owners are “pressuring” owner Daniel Snyder to sell his majority stake in the team.

Per the report, Snyder has no intention to sell. The resulting impasse surely has contributed to recent suggestions by Snyder in court filings that one of the minority partners, Dwight Schar, has tried to discredit Snyder by encouraging current and/or former employees to make allegations about him.

PFT first reported last month that Schar and FedEx founder Fred Smith had been trying to sell their stakes in the team. Earlier that day, we suggested that the minority partners may want to see Snyder gone. According to the Wall Street Journal, multiple buyers have passed based on the inability to secure an option to eventually purchase a controlling interest in the team.