Report: Seahawks cut Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak woman into team hotel

NFL teams are always strict about not allowing unauthorized visitors into training camp, but this year especially so. As Seattle’s Kemah Siverand found out the hard way.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks cut Siverand after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The woman was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear in an effort to make her look like a player who had access to the hotel.

NFL teams are under strict orders not to engage in any kind of activities that could allow an outbreak of COVID-19. Players who break the rules are subject to discipline, and in Siverand’s case it was the ultimate discipline, losing his job.

Siverand played at both Texas A&M and Oklahoma State and spent times at wide receiver and cornerback in his college career. He had hoped to make it to the NFL as a special teams player, but those hopes may have been dashed for good.

23 responses to “Report: Seahawks cut Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak woman into team hotel

  2. Gotta be a superstar before you can get away with that stuff. Undrafted rookies can’t play with that fire.

  3. Nice to see an organization make a swift decision regarding Covid protocols. The players are being watched and held to a higher standard. And kudos to whoever noticed this and reported it to the team.

  4. Obviously just being made an example of. It’s unrealistic to expect these young, often newly wealthy guys to maintain these strict quarantine rules for an entire season.

  5. whattaditka says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:53 pm
    If this were Russel and Ciara, let’s just say this would have been handled differently
    ————————————-
    But it wasn’t.
    ————————————-
    The woman was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear in an effort to make her look like a player who had access to the hotel.
    ————————————-
    She must have one heck of a physique for that to stand a chance of working [insert gratuitous comment about the team you loathe the most here].

  8. He likely ruined any chance he had at ever making a roster. The more talented you are,the more you can get away with. No team wants a special teams/practice squad type player who cant follow simple team rules.

  11. Good. More players need to be reminded that playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right. Hopefully this story will serve as a cautionary tale to future players: Rules have been established for a reason. Breaking them is seen as a slap to the face to management and unless you’re a star player, you will face consequences.

  14. True, but Wilson certainly wouldn’t have been this dumb.

    whattaditka says:
    If this were Russel and Ciara, let’s just say this would have been handled differently

  15. “Wearing Seahawks gear”. That just means she’ll be dressed in another team’s gear come December.

  17. I don’t know that it was a “team hotel”. Rookie hotel perhaps.

    Not many teams are keeping the whole team under one roof. The Packers have the rookies in a hotel and that will stay that way throughout the season.

  20. The guy was probably a long-shot to win a roster spot but after doing something this colossal blunder he can forget about that. It’s not just that he broke a rule….what he did put the entire team at risk. What if she had Covid-19 then passed it to him then he gave it to everyone else. All it takes is one guy like this to ruin a team’s season. If the guy can’t follow that simple rule how can they reasonably expect he’ll not continue to do whatever he wants. Cya.

  23. I’ll take “People who ruined what little chances they had to make it in the NFL” for $100, Alex.

