Report: Seahawks cut Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak woman into team hotel

NFL teams are always strict about not allowing unauthorized visitors into training camp, but this year especially so. As Seattle’s Kemah Siverand found out the hard way.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks cut Siverand after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The woman was reportedly wearing Seahawks gear in an effort to make her look like a player who had access to the hotel.

NFL teams are under strict orders not to engage in any kind of activities that could allow an outbreak of COVID-19. Players who break the rules are subject to discipline, and in Siverand’s case it was the ultimate discipline, losing his job.

Siverand played at both Texas A&M and Oklahoma State and spent times at wide receiver and cornerback in his college career. He had hoped to make it to the NFL as a special teams player, but those hopes may have been dashed for good.