Report: Travis Kelce, Chiefs closing in on extension

George Kittle became the highest-paid tight end in the league on Thursday and it appears another tight end is about to cash in as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs and Travis Kelce are close to an agreement on a contract extension. Kittle’s new deal runs for five years and Rapoport adds that the Kelce extension would run for at least that long.

Kelce is in the fourth year of a five-year contract and is set to make base salaries of $8 million and $7.75 million in 2020 and 2021. Whether he reaches the $15 million a year average of Kittle’s deal or not, Kelce will certainly be looking at a sizable raise over those numbers after catching at least 83 passes for at least 1,038 yards in each of the last four seasons.

Assuming the negotiations reach the finish line, the Chiefs will have extended Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones over the course of the offseason. Those three players were all crucial to their Super Bowl win last season and having them on hand for years to come should lead to plenty of predictions of more trophies to come in the future.