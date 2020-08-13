Report: Travis Kelce, Chiefs closing in on extension

George Kittle became the highest-paid tight end in the league on Thursday and it appears another tight end is about to cash in as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs and Travis Kelce are close to an agreement on a contract extension. Kittle’s new deal runs for five years and Rapoport adds that the Kelce extension would run for at least that long.

Kelce is in the fourth year of a five-year contract and is set to make base salaries of $8 million and $7.75 million in 2020 and 2021. Whether he reaches the $15 million a year average of Kittle’s deal or not, Kelce will certainly be looking at a sizable raise over those numbers after catching at least 83 passes for at least 1,038 yards in each of the last four seasons.

Assuming the negotiations reach the finish line, the Chiefs will have extended Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones over the course of the offseason. Those three players were all crucial to their Super Bowl win last season and having them on hand for years to come should lead to plenty of predictions of more trophies to come in the future.

  What a joke. They went from having $57 before the league year started to having an unlimited cap. You know if Al Davis was still alive he'd bust these clowns like Pat Bowlen in the 90's for all their cap violations.

  4. To be clear; Mahomes, Jones, Watkins, Okafor, and now Kelce have all reworked their contracts and are all very team friendly…

    It’s pretty cool these millionaires are taking a little less to have a better team. I’m not calling for a d word (dynasty) but it at least makes it more plausible with your top players all taking a little less.

    Good to see some players aren’t all about themselves.

  5. Chiefs going to be entering into cap hell the next few years with the restructuring of the cap after this pandemic. Can’t pay everyone.

  6. They’re using future cap for this year’s team. By giving out low base salaries and big bonuses you spread the cap hit out onto future seasons while keeping it lower in earlier seasons. It catches up to you but at least this is a team worth doing it on. Dan Snyder used to love to do this for all the wrong players.

  9. Kelce is very happy that Kittle got that huge contract from the Niners. The reason we’ll probably never see another dynasty like the Patriots again is because when you win, you have to pay so much money to your stars to keep them, that you ultimately can’t afford to keep other good players.
    The Niners and Chiefs will find that out.

  MG Sam says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:28 pm
  MG Sam says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:28 pm
  thekraken says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:36 pm
    Chiefs going to be entering into cap hell the next few years with the restructuring of the cap after this pandemic. Can't pay everyone.
    Yep, they only have $14 Million this year and $12 Million next year. Not much left after this deal is completed.

  MG Sam says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:28 pm
    20 35 Rate This

  15. Armchair GMs talking about “cap hell” need to stick to Madden. Round of applause to Brett Veach, best GM in the game.

  mikeyb says:
    August 13, 2020 at 2:40 pm
    4 3 Rate This

  17. Kelce shouldn’t get a more lucrative contract then Kittle. Kelce is 30 and will be on the decline in the next 2-3 years, Kittle hasn’t even reached his prime yet. Certainly there should be less guaranteed money for Kelce with more outs built in for the chiefs if his performance declines.

