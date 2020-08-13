Saints list rookie Tommy Stevens as a tight end, not a quarterback

Getty Images

Tommy Stevens was a college quarterback, first at Penn State and then at Mississippi State, but his NFL future is at tight end.

The Saints made that official when they put out a training camp roster that listed Stevens at quarterback and revealed he has been assigned the jersey No. 85.

Stevens is 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds and the kind of athlete who could conceivably play tight end at the NFL level. The Saints have also shown with Taysom Hill that they know how to use a player’s talents creatively, so Stevens may play multiple roles in New Orleans.

Given that the Saints have Drew Brees and Jameis Winston in addition to Hill, it was always a long shot that Stevens would make the roster as a seventh-round rookie quarterback. Now it’s official that if he’s going to make the Saints, it will be as a tight end.