Sam Darnold making sure he’s “putting the right things” in his body

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said on Wednesday that he sees a “night and day” difference in quarterback Sam Darnold‘s command of the offense heading into the 2020 season.

That’s not the only difference in Darnold from last season. The quarterback said he spent the offseason “making sure I’m doing everything I can to make my lower body as strong as possible” as well as working to “keep my core right.”

Part of that effort included a nutritional change that led the California native to stop using Neapolitan shakes to wash down his favorite burger with grilled onions.

“I’m making sure I’m not eating whatever I want to eat. I’m not having In-N-Out every single day and making sure I’m eating good food,” Darnold said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Putting the right things in my body that’s a huge part of it. I’m working out four or five days a week. I don’t have to worry about how much work I put in. It’s really about what I’m putting in my body.”

The AFC East lost one quarterback who has been fanatical about his nutrition this offseason. The Jets likely wouldn’t mind if Darnold followed Tom Brady‘s blueprint in other ways as well.