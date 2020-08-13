Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor still working back from stress fracture

Getty Images

Second-round pick Darrell Taylor remains sidelined for the Seattle Seahawks on the team’s non-football injury list as he tries to recover from a stress fracture in his shin.

Taylor played his final season at the University of Tennessee with the injury before having surgery to insert a titanium rod in his leg to address the injury.

“I think the surgery helped me a lot,” Taylor said after he was selected by the Seahawks this spring. “My body feels so much better and my body is headed in the right direction of healing and everything going through that progression. My rehab is going really great. I’m ready to get back to 100 percent so I can contribute to my team.”

But as training camp has gotten underway, Taylor is not yet ready to be on the field and may be sidelined for a few weeks more still.

“He wasn’t ready to go,” head coach Pete Carroll said of Taylor’s status. “There’s no damage to his knee, he just has to get back from the work he’s been doing. I’m not sure how long it’s going to take. He’s done some treatments and things that take a week or so to take hold and all that. He’s got a good response from that so far. I’m hoping like in another couple weeks that we will know that he’s ready to get back in it and go. They’re working with him right now and he’s dying to get back and all. It’s not quite right, and so we’ve got to take our time so that once he’s back, he’s back for good.”

Taylor’s absence puts even more focus on Seattle’s pass rush, which is an area of the team that still appears in need of additional help. The free agent signings of Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa should help the group but whether it’s enough to boost a group that ranked in the bottom third of the league in sacks last year remains to be seen.

Taylor and fellow draftee Alton Robinson are also expected to factor in to the mix but Taylor’s absence to open camp in an already truncated offseason will be a challenge.