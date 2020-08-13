Sean McDermott can’t envision working with any G.M. but Brandon Beane

Getty Images

The Bills signed head coach Sean McDermott to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season on Wednesday and McDermott met the media on Thursday to discuss it.

McDermott said he doesn’t consider himself a finished product as a coach and that the extension creates the kind of clarity and stability that will allow him to continue on that path. He also said he thinks it puts more responsibility on his shoulders as he works to push the franchise in the right direction.

General Manager Brandon Beane has been McDermott’s partner in that effort and it has resulted in two playoff berths in the last three seasons. Beane hasn’t signed an extension yet and McDermott took some time to stump for that to happen.

“I can’t envision myself working with anyone else,” McDermott said.

Chances are Beane will get an extension that puts him on the same path as McDermott sooner rather than later as there’s little reason for the Bills to rock the boat at this point.