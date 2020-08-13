Senators unveil college athletes’ “bill of rights”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
With the circumstances crying out for change and with the current laws (such as the National Labor Relations Act) not equipped to provide it, the easiest way to force change in college sports is to change the laws.

Via USA Today, multiple Senators have introduced legislation that would create a “bill of rights” for college athletes.

“We have to create a system that clearly the NCAA has not been willing to do on its own,” Senator Corey Booker (D-N.J.) told USA Today. “We’re talking to a lot of athletes who have painful stories. These are courageous young people who right now are speaking out — and often facing retribution for speaking out — about their basic rights. I just really respect these athletes for showing such courage and commitment to the larger issues of equity and justice within college athletics. . . .We are in a situation now because of the activism of athletes and a lot of state leaders saying, ‘Enough is enough — it’s wrong.’ . . .

“This is an opportunity now for the federal government to act, for Congress to act, to make sure that there are certain basic rights that every athlete has, that will protect their health, protect their well-being, that will protect their achievement of an education, and address other issues of exploitation that continue.”

The NCAA has fought for years to avoid the inevitable, running out the clock on a long-overdue reckoning that inevitably will come, clinging to a system that exploits young athletes as long as it can. And so, if the NCAA won’t clean up its backyard on its own, someone else will do it.

“We can’t return to business as usual, where a multi-billion dollar industry lines the pockets of predominately white executives all while majority-Black athletes can’t profit from their labor,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement. “This isn’t radical thinking — it’s just the right thing to do.”

Indeed it is. The system generates too much money for the school from the skills, abilities, and sacrifices of athletes who do not get fair value in return. They want more. They need more. They deserve more.

And it’s not a radical position to say that. If anything, it’s a radical position to oppose it.

6 responses to “Senators unveil college athletes’ “bill of rights”

  1. I’ve never been a fan of big-time college sports anyway. It doesn’t make sense to force people to go to college if they don’t want to, and we’ve seen that the whole money-making focus of college athletics leads to some real downsides, like academic fraud, under-the-table payments, and various kinds of abuse of the student-athletes. And to me it’s an embarrassment to have an educational institution paying coaches many times more than even top professors.

    I would much rather see colleges stick with intramural athletics, which fosters a healthier, friendlier atmosphere for the participants and fellow students. No athletic scholarships, period. That way, all your students are there for the right reasons, not just to get their ticket punched before they can go pro.

    If there were no big-time college athletics, we’d have semi-pro teams, which used to be common a thousand years ago when I was a kid. Much more sensible, since everybody knew it was all about the money, and players got paid.

  2. 1. Stop giving federal and state tax payer money to these propaganda factory colleges
    2. Pay the players, but expect them to pay for their classes

  4. This is something I can stand behind. These universities and the NCAA as a whole rakes in BILLIONS of dollars a year off of these college athletes. The college athletes however do not see any of that financial compensation, nor are they allowed to profit off of themselves in any way without getting suspended. Some will argue they are getting a free education. True, but that university chose them because they could potentially profit off of their talent. Why is it wrong for them to be able to reap some of the financial rewards that can help them support their families in the short term? It’s not like there isn’t enough to go around.

  5. It’s reached the point where the offer of a free education [which could carry a person for life] in exchange for athletic performance is no longer considered a fair trade. Many are insisting that the young men and women in question need to be compensated monetarily. Many schools will not be able to continue to field teams since they will simply be out bid in the pursuit of new employees. This change could also cause the price of tuition to rise for students who truly want to pursue an education. And if a university offers a high school aged potential employee a job in exchange for performing athletic acts, when can they make that job offer? Can a freshman in high school be offered a million dollar deal? This is going to open a can of worms in which many questions must be answered before any laws can be enacted because this type of situation can get out of hand extremely quick.

