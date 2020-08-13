Steelers activate Jaylen Samuels from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Steelers put running back Jaylen Samuels back on the active roster on Thursday.

Samuels was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on August 2 and the team announced that he has been activated on Thursday morning. The timing of the move means Samuels should be ready to go for the team’s first padded practices next week.

Samuels ran 66 times for 175 yards, caught 47 passes for 305 yards and scored two touchdowns in 14 games last season. He’ll vie for work behind James Conner with Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and Wendell Smallwood.

The Steelers waived fullback Spencer Nigh in a corresponding move. Nigh was signed after going undrafted out of Auburn.