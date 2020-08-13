Texans sign defensive tackle P.J. Hall

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall has signed with the Houston Texans after a visit with the team on Wednesday.

Hall has had a busy month of August already that led him to a new home in Houston. The Las Vegas Raiders were planning to release Hall before reaching a trade deal with the Minnesota Vikings. However, Hall failed his physical with the Vikings so his rights reverted back to the Raiders, who did end up releasing him.

As a free agent, Hall visited the Texans on Wednesday and came to an agreement with the team.

Hall was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and has 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 30 career games played.]

Houston waived tackle David Steinmetz to clear a spot on their roster. Steinmetz missed all of last season after sustaining a broken ankle in the preseason.