Titans sign Wyatt Ray

The Titans added a pass rushing prospect to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Wyatt Ray. Ray was undrafted in 2019 after completing his time at Boston College.

Ray signed with the Browns after the draft and went on to spend time with the Texans, Bills and Jets without appearing in any regular season games. He had 16.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over 50 collegiate games and had one to go with seven tackles for the Browns in the 2019 preseason.

In the announcement of Ray’s signing, the Titans note that he is the grandson of the late musician Nat King Cole. That’s unlikely to help Ray make the team if he can’t show an ability to get to the quarterback, however.