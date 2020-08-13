Todd Gurley among Falcons’ veterans who will get plenty of rest in camp

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t want Todd Gurley to overdo it before the season.

Gurley, the veteran running back with a history of knee problems, will get limited reps in training camp to keep him healthy for the regular season. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Gurley, safety Keanu Neal and center Alex Mack are among the veterans who may need more rest than on-field work.

“Yeah, for sure, one size doesn’t fit all. Sometimes you’re monitoring reps,” Quinn said, via ESPN. “Sometimes it might be a day off where it’s not back-to-back-to-back. So for sure, we’ve gone through that process with a number of the players as we get into the training camp portion. There will be some players that will have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure, man, just keep hitting the markers of where we’re at. All three of the players [Gurley, Neal and Mack] could certainly have some limitations here and there — not physically but more for just their overall longevity in where they’re at.”

The Rams decided to move on from Gurley this offseason. In Atlanta he’ll try to show he has something left.