Travis Kelce’s four-year, $57 million extension with Chiefs is done

Getty Images

The Chiefs are tying up their core for the next few years.

The deal with Travis Kelce is done, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, with the tight end agreeing to a four-year, $57 million extension.

Kelce is entering the fourth year of a five-year contract set to make base salaries of $8 million in 2020 and $7.75 million in 2021. The new deal ties him to the Chiefs for the next six seasons.

The 49ers agreed to make George Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL earlier Thursday, working out a five-year, $75 million extension. Kittle was entering the final year of his rookie deal, due a $2.133 million base salary.

This marks Kelce’s third contract with the Chiefs. He already has made more than $33.1 million.

In seven years, he has made five Pro Bowls and twice has earned All-Pro.