Vikings activate Oli Udoh from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings have activated another player from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced on Thursday that tackle Oli Udoh has been activated from the list. That leaves the Vikings without any players on the list created for players who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with infected parties. They have had nine players on the list at one time or another.

Udoh was a sixth-round pick out of Elon last year. He made his only regular season appearance in Week 17 of last season and will be trying to provide depth behind left tackle Riley Reiff and right tackle Brian O'Neill this year.

The Vikings also announced that they have waived linebacker DeMarquis Gates. He spent time with Cleveland and Washington the last two years, but his only game action came in the AAF and XFL as he played for teams in both of the short-lived spring leagues.