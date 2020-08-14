49ers announce George Kittle’s five-year extension

Getty Images

It’s officially official.

The 49ers announced Friday that tight end George Kittle has signed his five-year contract extension through the 2025 season. It was reported Thursday the deal is worth $75 million with an $18 million signing bonus.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with George to keep him in red and gold well into the future,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “George was part of our first draft class and represents as well as anyone the core values we covet in the players we build our team with. His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for George and our team with him a part of it.”

Kittle, a fifth-round choice in 2017, has made 216 receptions for 2,945 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He is a two-time All-Pro honoree and twice has made the Pro Bowl.