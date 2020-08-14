49ers sign a pair of wide receivers

Getty Images

The 49ers made a pair of moves to address their sudden lack of help at wide receiver.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers plan to sign veteran receivers J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin.

The deals are pending physicals, after a workout Friday morning.

They entered camp short at the position, with Deebo Samuel (Jones fracture in left foot) and Richie James (fractured right wrist) going on the active/non-football injury list. It got worse, when Travis Benjamin opted out because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, having yet to live up to his draft status (chosen eighth overall in 2013). Nelson was with the Raiders last year, after spending his first four seasons with the Cardinals.