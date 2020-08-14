Baker Mayfield doubles down, will kneel for anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on August 14, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield promised in June he “absolutely” would kneel for the national anthem this season to protest social injustice.

Despite the heat he has taken since, Mayfield is standing firm on his vow.

“I don’t have any regrets,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Right is right, and wrong is wrong. It’s nothing against the military. Anybody that knows me knows I completely support the military. It’s a human rights issue.”

After Mayfield posted video on Instagram of him working out in an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt earlier this summer, a fan asked if Mayfield would kneel for the national anthem this season. “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season,” the fan wrote.

Mayfield replied with a pointed answer: “pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

Receiver Jarvis Landry texted Mayfield and said “much respect.‘’

“Hopefully everyone in the world recognizes the problem,” Landry said. “As professional athletes, we recognize our platform and the need to raise awareness.”

8 responses to “Baker Mayfield doubles down, will kneel for anthem

  2. Those of you who reduce kneeling to disrespect for the military should read carefully:

    “nothing against the military…it’s a human rights issue.”

    Translation: the flag does not only symbolize our military.

  4. I appreciate this young Patriot exercising his right to free speech and standing up for whats right, even though football fans are generally against black lives matter. He’s going to lose a lot of money for this. That’s called courage, and American courage is literally what the anthem was actually written about.

  5. Well said, Baker. Kneeling has NEVER been about disrespecting the flag or the military. It’s about systemic racism and unfairness and we need to stop it. It won’t be easy. It won’t be done soon. But it can and will be done. Peace.

  7. Well, I suppose he’s got to try to win back the locker room in some way.
    He certainly hasn’t done it with his on-field play and overall attitude.

  8. Southpaw says:
    August 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm
    Just another point of failure in a career that will amount to nothing noteworthy

    Soo… using your platform to draw attention to a human rights issue is a failure to you? That statement speaks much more to your shortcomings than his.

