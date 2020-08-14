Baker Mayfield doubles down, will kneel for anthem

USA TODAY Sports

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield promised in June he “absolutely” would kneel for the national anthem this season to protest social injustice.

Despite the heat he has taken since, Mayfield is standing firm on his vow.

“I don’t have any regrets,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Right is right, and wrong is wrong. It’s nothing against the military. Anybody that knows me knows I completely support the military. It’s a human rights issue.”

After Mayfield posted video on Instagram of him working out in an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt earlier this summer, a fan asked if Mayfield would kneel for the national anthem this season. “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season,” the fan wrote.

Mayfield replied with a pointed answer: “pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

Receiver Jarvis Landry texted Mayfield and said “much respect.‘’

“Hopefully everyone in the world recognizes the problem,” Landry said. “As professional athletes, we recognize our platform and the need to raise awareness.”