Baker Mayfield “in a much better state” mentally and physically

Getty Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns didn’t take the step forward that some thought they would during the 2019 season and Mayfield talked about the toll that the rough season took on him on Friday.

Mayfield told reporters that he “lost myself and I wasn’t able to be who I am for the team” because he began to doubt himself while slumping across the board. He referenced the late Kobe Bryant by saying he needed to recapture his “Mamba mentality” and said that he feels he’s in a more positive place after the offseason.

“In a much better state, mentally, physically. Just ready to roll,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Back to where I need to be to be the leader.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have sounded pleased with the way Mayfield has handled the offseason. Most of their interactions during that period were from a distance and the Browns’ hope will be that everything remains cheery now that on-field work has finally gotten underway.