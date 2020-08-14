Bengals activate nose tackle Renell Wren from non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals activated nose tackle Renell Wren from the non-football injury list on Thursday after he passed a physical with the team.

Wren spent just over a week on the list as the Bengals placed him on the list on August 4 with an undisclosed injury. Guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was placed on the physically unable to perform list on the same day but he passed his physical to return to the roster over the weekend.

Wren ended last season on injured reserve with the Bengals after injuring his hip in a practice in December. He appeared in 11 games for Cincinnati last season with two starts before the injury ended his season. The non-football injury designation suggests the hip injury was not the reason for the placement on the list as only injuries that are sustained outside the NFL workplace qualify for placement on the list.

Wren was a fourth-round selection by the Bengals last year out of Arizona State.