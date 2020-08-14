Bengals claim Bryce Sterk off of waivers

Getty Images

The Bengals had the worst record in the NFL last year, which meant they got to draft Joe Burrow first overall and it also means they have first dibs on any player waived by another club.

They took advantage of that spot to add some defensive line help on Friday. The team announced that they claimed defensive end Bryce Sterk

Sterk was dropped by the Dolphins on Thursday. He was undrafted out of Montana State this April and signed with Miami in April. He will not be formally added to the Bengals’ 80-man roster until he passes COVID-19 testing.

Sterk is the second defensive lineman added by the team this week. They also signed veteran free agent Mike Daniels.