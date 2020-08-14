Bill Belichick: Cam Newton’s a “hard-working kid”

Getty Images

If his rookies are in “turbulent water,” at least Bill Belichick knows his new quarterback is paddling hard.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com the Patriots head coach said his new quarterback has made a good first impression.

“Cam’s a hard-working kid. He really is,” Belichick said.

The 31-year-old Newton has had to pick up a new offense without the usual offseason, and Belichick is still Belichick, so any questions about Newton also become about his entire depth chart.

“He’s worked very hard, I’d say, as all of our players have,” Belichick said. “I’d say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they’re able to do and the information they have to give to the team — play-calling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That’s all going pretty well.”

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer might have more familiarity with their system, but the night-and-day difference in Newton’s talent will be apparent if he’s healthy.

The first test will be today, as the Patriots go through their first full-speed practice of camp so far.