Bill Belichick: Rookies are in turbulent water and it’s getting tougher

Getty Images

Count Patriots head coach Bill Belichick among those who think this year’s rookies have been dealt a difficult hand to start their NFL careers.

The offseason usually allows for a rookie minicamp, OTAs and a full-squad minicamp before training camp and preseason games, but this year’s work is limited to training camp. Even that schedule has been altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Belichick discussed the impact of the changes on rookies during his video conference on Friday.

Belichick said that the team’s rookies have been working hard, but that they are “in deep water, in turbulent water” and that things are only going to get tougher for them as the practice schedule ramps up in the coming days.

There are a couple of spots where the Patriots would stand to really benefit from rookies swimming rather than sinking in those waters. Third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keane are at the top of the list of tight ends on the roster and the losses at linebacker have opened up opportunities for second-round pick Josh Uche and third-rounder Anfernee Jennings.