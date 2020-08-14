Broncos tight end Austin Fort having a knee procedure

Getty Images

The Broncos have added to the tight end depth chart this offseason, but it’s a little less deep now.

Via the team’s official website, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said second-year tight end Austin Fort is having an arthroscopic knee procedure.

Fangio said Fort will miss at least the next two weeks.

Fort missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during the preseason.

The Broncos signed Nick Vannett in free agency and used a fourth-rounder on Albert Okwuegbunam this year, after drafting Noah Fant in the first round last year.