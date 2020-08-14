Chiefs will be finalizing plans soon for distributing rings

Getty Images

The pandemic has kept the Chiefs from having a traditional ring ceremony. A non-traditional distribution of Super Bowl rings has not yet occurred.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the powers-that-be plan to meet soon to finalize plans for handing out the championship rings. However, there’s nothing definitive yet.

One thing that won’t happen, according to the source, is an opening-night handing out of the Super Bowl LIV hardware, with rings given to the players before the Week One game against the Texans.

Usually, players have their rings in June. Most of the Chiefs players, especially the starters, from the 2019 season are still on the team. Two offensive starters, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, have opted out for 2020.

However it plays out, coach Andy Reid surely will pick the time and place that he believes will have maximum impact on the team’s ability to commence the difficult take of trying to win a second Super Bowl in a row.