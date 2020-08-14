Chris Carson away from Seahawks camp indefinitely after death in family

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson hasn’t taken part in the first practice sessions of training camp this week.

Carson is away from the team at the moment and head coach Pete Carroll said that he is “a ways away” from returning. Carroll said “there’s a couple things that have happened” at home, including a death in Carson’s family, that have led to the absence.

“Chris has got some family stuff going on that he’s had to take care of,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday following the first practice of Seahawks training camp.

“Our hearts go out to Chris,” Carroll said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “He’s going through some really big stuff with family members that he is looking after and taking care of. He’s fine, and all that. It has nothing to do with Chris, personally, physically or anything. But he has to do this, at this time, right now. . . . I’m not sure how many more days it’s going to be before he takes care of all of that business. But they are trying to figure it all out. It’s back home.”

Carlos Hyde has been working as the first-team running back in Carson’s absence. The Seahawks are also working without Rashaad Penny, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL late last season.