Clark Hunt: Racist comments and death threats directed to Reggie Cannon are “repulsive and unacceptable”

Getty Images

FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon wasn’t bashful about calling out fans who booed players for kneeling during the national anthem on Wednesday night, before the first MLS game featuring fans since the pandemic started. Unfortunately, some weren’t bashful about directing racist comments and death threats at Reggie Cannon.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who also serves as chairman and CEO of FC Dallas, issued a statement along with FC Dallas president Dan Hunt regarding the verbal attack on Cannon.

“We want to be clear,” the Hunts said in the statement issued Thursday night. “We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable. There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for that kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted — especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.

“We will continue to work together — with our players, our coaches, and our fans — against racism and in the cause of equality for all.”

Apart from Hunt’s ownership of the Chiefs, the situation has relevance to the NFL because the Dallas Cowboys plan to host fans this year, and Dallas players may plan to kneel. Owner Jerry Jones, who seems to be struggling to find middle ground on an issue that has the two sides crammed tightly into their respective corners, has not provided any clarity regarding the team’s plans.

One thing is clear: If players kneel, at least some fans will boo. And if any Cowboys players dare to criticize those who boo, they could be the next ones to endure racist comments and death threats.