Clyde Edwards-Helaire already working with starters

Getty Images

Using a first-round pick on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire seemed like a luxury for the Chiefs, but he’s quickly become a necessity.

According to the Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the rookie fro LSU was running with the starters in the first day of fully padded practice.

They’d have likely found a significant role for him anyway, considering how productive he was in a high-powered college offense. But after running back Damien Williams opted out because of concerns about COVID-19, Edwards-Helaire’s role only grew.

He had 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns last year at LSU.

The Chiefs aren’t particularly deep at the position, with Darwin Thompson, Darrel Williams, Elijah McGuire, and DeAndre Washington filling out the depth chart.

Teicher also noted that Edwards-Helaire was among the players practicing kickoff returns, though that would seem an unlikely use for someone who will be needed elsewhere.